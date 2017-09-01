Tribal Chief Felix Thomas in February at the Future is Yours Career Expo. MBC file photo.

A new partnership at Saskatchewan Polytechnic is aiming to increase food sovereignty for Indigenous people.

Through a five-year memorandum of understanding signed with the Saskatoon Tribal Council today, the post-secondary school is aiming to increase training and research for possible horticulture programs, and to identify key partners to support any such initiatives.

Sask Polytechnic says traditional plant species and community-based food productions will be essential to reviving food sovereignty. In the future, this could see training in design, construction and operation of new types of facilities that promote Indigenous food sovereignty in both rural and urban settings.

Tribal Chief Felix Thomas says this is the first step in creating new jobs and roles for Indigenous people in the province.

Meanwhile, Sask Polytechnic's vice president Anne Neufeld says the partnership will result in innovative and sustainable food models.

This MOU signing comes only a week before the fall semester resumes.