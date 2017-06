Music Countdowns on MBC The "Saskatchewan Aboriginal Top 5 Music Countdown"

Monday Nights @ 6...MBC replays The C-Down Sunday Nights @ 11 Monday June 19th, 2017 5. Happy Journey - Nick Daigneault Lw 5 4. Crazy - Black Rain Lw 4 3. I'm Like The Wind - Carl Crane Lw 3 2. Everybody's Gone - George Halkett Lw 2 1. Victory Road - Elvis Ballantyne Lw 1 3rd week @ 1 The Top 5 "Canadian" Country Countdown

Thursdays at 6:00 pm Thursday June 8, 2017 #5 Might As Well Be Me - Chad Brownlee Lw 5 #4 Slide Over - Tim Hicks Debut #3 Crazy About You - Road Hammers Lw 3 #2 Lonely Drum - Aaron Goodvin Lw 2 #1 Chills - James Barker Band Lw 1 3rd week @ 1 The A-1 Transmission High 5 @ 5

Fridays @ 5:00 pm Friday June 16, 2017 #5 That's What I Like - Bruno Mars Lw 4 #4 Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran Lw 2 #3 Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur Lw 3 #2 It Aint Me - Kygo X Feat. Selena Gomez Debut #1 Something Just Like This - Chainsmokers & Coldplay Lw 1 (3rd week @ 1)